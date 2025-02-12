Near-record highs expected before next storm system arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see near-record high temperatures over the next few days.

We will see partly cloudy skies across the area Wednesday, with strong southerly winds at times.

Highs will soar into the mid-80s by Wednesday afternoon.

An isolated shower will be possible Wednesday evening along the coast, but most will stay dry.

A few clouds will also be possible overnight, with warm lows in the upper 60s.

Changes arrive for Thursday as a cold front moves in.

Clouds will increase, with scattered showers and storms likely for Thursday.

Ahead of the front, it will be warm, with near-record highs in the upper 80s.

Cooler weather arrives for Valentine’s Day Friday, with a stray shower expected.

Highs for Friday will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday looks to feature some sunshine and warmer temps.

Highs will start at the weekend in the mid-80s.

A stronger cold front moves in for Sunday, with more showers and storms expected.

The rain could impact the Daytona 500 on Sunday, with temps in the mid-80s.

Much cooler weather is expected next week, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

