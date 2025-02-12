Near-record highs expected before next storm system arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see near-record high temperatures over the next few days.
We will see partly cloudy skies across the area Wednesday, with strong southerly winds at times.
Highs will soar into the mid-80s by Wednesday afternoon.
An isolated shower will be possible Wednesday evening along the coast, but most will stay dry.
A few clouds will also be possible overnight, with warm lows in the upper 60s.
Changes arrive for Thursday as a cold front moves in.
Clouds will increase, with scattered showers and storms likely for Thursday.
Ahead of the front, it will be warm, with near-record highs in the upper 80s.
Cooler weather arrives for Valentine’s Day Friday, with a stray shower expected.
Highs for Friday will be in the upper 70s.
Saturday looks to feature some sunshine and warmer temps.
Highs will start at the weekend in the mid-80s.
A stronger cold front moves in for Sunday, with more showers and storms expected.
The rain could impact the Daytona 500 on Sunday, with temps in the mid-80s.
Much cooler weather is expected next week, with highs in the 60s and 70s.
