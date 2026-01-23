Near record highs expected this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Near record high temperatures are expected this weekend in Central Florida.

Our area is expected to experience highs in the 80s this weekend, with Sunday potentially breaking record temperatures.

Meanwhile, much of the nation will face extreme cold weather, including snow and ice.

The National Weather Service indicates that a cold front will move into Central Florida on Monday morning, bringing rain before colder temperatures settle in.

Mornings next week are expected to dip into the 20s and 30s, while afternoon highs will only reach the 50s and 60s.

