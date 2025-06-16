Nearly $3M being cut from Lake County Schools salaries

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County school district is cutting some salaries as it deals with a reduction in state funding.

District officials revealed nearly $3 million in cuts to offset the state’s reduction in funding per student.

Two-thirds of the cuts are from the teaching, learning and leadership categories. That includes college and career readiness, Exceptional Student Education and alternative education.

The district says many of the cuts were to open jobs.

