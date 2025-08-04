Nearly 800 FWC officers endorse Florida Governor’s immigration enforcement initiative

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 800 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement officers have obtained 287(g) credentials, supporting Governor Ron DeSantis’ immigration enforcement initiative.

Officers state they are now prepared to help identify and process individuals unlawfully in the country, which improves public safety and encourages cooperation between local and federal agencies. The FWC has expressed its commitment to working alongside partner agencies to protect communities and enforce the rule of law.

The FWC considers this initiative an important advancement in the state’s efforts to enhance immigration enforcement and improve public safety.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group