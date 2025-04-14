Neighbors frustrated by “poor communication” as brush fire burns for days in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service says a wild fire that’s burned for days in Osceola County is now contained.

According to the department, the brush fire near Jones Rd and Stonebridge Ranch Rd is 100 percent contained.

Officials confirmed there are no risk to structures in the area, but residents said they’re extremely worried about continued smoke in their neighborhood.

On Monday, Channel 9 obtained surveillance video from a home nearby. It shows power lines spark Friday afternoon with smoke and flames erupting nearby.

According to neighbors the fire started Friday, burned over the weekend, with some flames still visible Monday.

While the cause is officially still being investigated- some neighbors said the video could hint at that cause.

View the video here:

Neighbors said for days they’ve watched the fire burn near their homes.

“We were very concerned. It’s hard to sleep at night wondering if someones house is going to burn down,” said Ron Vasquez who lives in the neighborhood.

Vasquez told Channel 9 that so much smoke filled his neighborhood on Monday morning that it caused smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms in multiple homes to go off around 7 am.

While the fire is contained, neighbors said they are worried about potential health consequences, with some looking at renting rooms elsewhere if the smoke continues.

Several neighbors took to social media to express frustrations with lack of communication and updates about the fire.

“It’s 2025 we communicate so many ways now. Phone. Text message. There’s many things that we can do to communicate with the neighbors here. let them know. But we’ve got nothing.” said Vasquez.

On Monday, Channel 9 brought health concerns about smoke inhalation to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Channel 9 also reached out to both Osceola County and the Florida Forest Service about communication concerns. As of newstime, Channel 9 had not received a response.









