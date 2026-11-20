ORLANDO, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Hospital, Florida, is offering a gene therapy that could improve hearing in children with a rare genetic condition.

The Orlando hospital announced Friday that it is the first activated authorized treatment center in the Southeast for Otarmeni, an FDA-approved therapy targeting hearing loss associated with changes in the OTOF gene.

The hospital administered its first treatment outside a clinical trial Oct. 27. Nemours said it is one of 11 authorized treatment centers nationwide.

How the treatment works

Developed by Regeneron, Otarmeni delivers a working copy of the OTOF gene directly into the inner ear through a surgical procedure. The gene helps produce a protein needed to transmit sound signals to the auditory nerve.

The FDA approved the therapy April 23 for eligible children and adults with severe-to-profound hearing loss associated with mutations in both copies of the OTOF gene. Patients must retain certain inner-ear cell function and cannot have a previous cochlear implant in the ear being treated.

Nemours said identifying eligible patients requires specialized hearing tests and genetic evaluation.

Clinical trial showed hearing improvements

Nemours’ Orlando and Jacksonville locations participated in the CHORD clinical trial that supported the treatment’s accelerated approval.

Among 20 children evaluated at 24 weeks, 16, or 80%, met the study’s hearing-improvement threshold. Among a smaller group of 12 followed through 48 weeks, five, or approximately 42%, reached hearing levels described as normal. Those figures reflect different follow-up groups.

Continued approval may depend on further confirmation of lasting hearing improvements and benefits for speech development and quality of life, according to the FDA. Reported side effects included middle-ear infections, nausea, dizziness and procedural pain.

Orlando team helped study the therapy

Dr. Cedric Pritchett, chief of pediatric otolaryngology at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Florida, said the designation builds on the hospital’s involvement in the clinical trial.

“We are honored to now offer families access to a therapy that addresses this underlying cause of hearing loss and has the potential to create life-changing opportunities for communication, learning and development,” Pritchett said in the hospital’s announcement.

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