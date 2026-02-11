New bill aims to boost housing supply and ease affordability crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Housing for the 21st Century Act” this week as part of a legislative push to lower high housing costs.

If a similar bill passes the U.S. Senate, the measures would represent the most significant housing reform in more than a decade.

The legislation aims to address housing affordability by incentivizing local governments to adopt pro-housing land-use policies.

The bill also seeks to simplify the construction of manufactured homes and provide easier access to loans for home repairs.

Under the proposed rules, the process for building and installing these types of residences would be simplified to help increase the overall housing supply.

For existing properties, the measure includes provisions to help homeowners and landlords maintain their buildings.

A similar bill is scheduled for a vote in the U.S. Senate in a few weeks.

Both the House and Senate versions must pass to implement the proposed reforms.

