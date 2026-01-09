ORLANDO, Fla. — A new bill up for debate could help reduce the risk of birth defects.

The bill looks to fortify enriched grain products with folic acid to help reduce neural tube defects, including spina bifida, the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States.

If passed, the bill would require products like white rice to be fortified with folic acid, which doctors recommend women take daily before and during pregnancy to help decrease the risk of neural tube defects.

Neural tube defects occur when the spine or brain fails to develop properly during pregnancy, leading to lifelong disabilities.

Current medical guidelines emphasize the importance of folic acid in reducing these risks, indicating that adequate intake before and during early pregnancy is critical.

The proposed legislation is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, if approved by lawmakers.

Health advocates and medical professionals will likely continue to emphasize the importance of folic acid supplementation as part of prenatal care in the meantime.

