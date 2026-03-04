New car prices may drop in 2026, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Car shoppers may see better deals in 2026, as industry analysts predict stagnant sales growth.

J.D. Power analysts expect new car sales to be flat this year, a trend that could lead to more favorable pricing at local dealerships.

Automakers have indicated they intend to sell more vehicles this year despite the flat sales forecast.

This drive to increase sales volume is expected to result in larger consumer incentives to attract buyers.

These financial incentives are expected to include several direct-to-consumer offers.

Manufacturers are considering offering cash-back rebates to reduce the initial purchase price for buyers.

Beyond cash rebates, some lenders and automakers could offer 0% APR financing.

These consumer credit options are designed to make monthly installments more affordable as companies compete for a limited number of buyers in a stagnant market.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group