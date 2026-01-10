New database for domestic violence offenders proposed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders are considering creating a countywide domestic violence database.

People convicted in those types of cases would have to register like sex offenders.

Databases are funded by taxpayers, so Eyewitness News asked why this was necessary when a person’s criminal record is already usually public. The council member proposing it told us he believes it’s essential to have all that information in one place.

“These are individuals that have faced a jury of their peers, a judge, been convicted of that crime, so they had their day in court, they had their chance to prove their innocence,” said Matt Reinhart.

County Councilor Matt Reinhart brought the idea forward because his daughter was a victim of domestic abuse. He learned that Tennessee had created a similar database statewide and believed the county could do the same.

Reinhart said he believes the county could keep the cost low by utilizing existing resources.

“I think that like I said before when you’re relying on the resources already provided by the clerk’s office and you say really this is an easy thing to do. We have an entire county IT department that we don’t have to outsource this kind of work to,” said Reinhart.

The county is now researching how such a system could work. It will eventually be added to an agenda, and the community will have the opportunity to share their opinions on the plan.

