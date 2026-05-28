New device from Labro automates cell counting, reducing lab costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Researchers spend hours on repetitive lab tasks that can slow down experiments and delay results.

One example is cell counting, a common process in biological research that helps scientists measure samples, test drugs and validate experiment data. Although the task is routine, it can still require manual work under a microscope or with equipment that takes time to set up and operate.

Labro Inc., a laboratory automation startup founded in 2024, is developing a device designed to make that process faster and easier for research teams.

The company, led by founder and CEO Quincy Wang, has raised $1.5 million in early funding to support development of its automated cell-counting technology.

Quincy Wang

Wang said the goal is to reduce repetitive work so scientists can spend more time on research.

“We wanted to design something that feels effortless,” Wang said. “A tool that gives scientists the confidence of accuracy without the burden of complexity.”

Labro’s device is designed as a compact, wall-mountable cell-counting system that can fit inside a biosafety cabinet. The company says the system uses vision-based analysis to identify and quantify cells without manual user intervention.

The device is aimed at researchers working in academic labs, biotechnology startups and other settings where space, cost and ease of use can be major concerns.

For smaller labs, automation can be difficult to adopt because many systems are expensive, bulky or built for large institutions. Labro is trying to make automated cell counting more accessible by focusing on a smaller footprint and simpler workflow.

Wang’s interest in the problem began while working in research environments where scientists often spent time managing tools instead of focusing on experiments.

“I saw brilliant scientists spending more time managing tools than conducting experiments,” Wang said. “That inefficiency became my motivation.”

The company says its technology can help improve consistency and reduce time spent on repeated counting tasks. Labro also estimates the device could save users about $8,000 annually through reduced labor and fewer errors.

The startup has received early recognition, including first place at the NYBPC Capital Region, the Most Innovative Award at the 2025 NextGen Entrepreneur Summit and participation in the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps Program.

For Wang, the larger goal is to build lab tools that support researchers without adding unnecessary complexity.

“Automation should not be exclusive,” Wang said. “Our mission is to empower every researcher, from small academic groups to national labs, with instruments that simplify their work without compromising results.”

Labro is preparing for pilot deployments in academic and clinical labs across the United States. The company said it also plans to expand beyond cell counting into tools for imaging, measurement and sample handling.

That approach reflects a broader shift in lab automation, where startups are looking for ways to reduce repetitive work while keeping tools practical for daily use.

For researchers, the promise is not just faster equipment. It is more time to focus on experiments, analysis and discovery.

“The best technology doesn’t make noise. It just works,” Wang said. “When scientists can focus entirely on their ideas instead of their instruments, that’s when progress accelerates.”

As more labs look for ways to improve efficiency, automation tools that simplify routine work could become a larger part of everyday research.

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