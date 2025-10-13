New device slashes cancer radiation treatments from weeks to seconds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dot Decimal has developed a new medical device called Flash Therapy that aims to make cancer radiation treatment more targeted and efficient.

The innovative device, currently in clinical trials, reduces the typical radiation treatment schedule from several weeks to just two or three sessions.

“Where patients normally get treated five days a week for four to six weeks, with electron flash, they’re going to take those six weeks of daily treatments and compact them down to point two seconds,” said Richard Sweat, CEO of Dot Decimal.

Dr. Garrett Pitcher, a medical physicist working with the technology, explained, “Flash is intensity modulation... It’s a fancy word for saying, tailoring the electron beam to suit the shape of a particular patient’s tumor.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, Flash Therapy has been shown to reduce radiation-induced toxicity in healthy tissues without compromising the anti-cancer effects of treatment compared to conventional radiation therapy.

If approved, Flash Therapy is expected to be available on the market in approximately three to five years, with high expectations for its impact on cancer treatment.

