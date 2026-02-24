New Disney cruises to Alaska, Europe, and Singapore in 2027

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line is looking ahead to summer 2027 with an expanded lineup of adventures.

Disney is expanding its global itinerary with new sailings to Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, and Singapore.

The updated schedule features the European debut of the Disney Wish and increased departures from ports in Florida and Canada.

The 2027 season expansion includes a variety of international destinations and new ports of call.

These planned itineraries are designed to offer a broader range of travel options for families across multiple continents during the summer months.

Two ships will be dedicated to Alaskan cruises departing from Vancouver during the 2027 season.

The Disney Wish is scheduled to make its European debut with several new itineraries. The ship will make its first stops in Norway, Italy, and Croatia as part of the summer schedule.

Caribbean voyages will remain a primary focus for the cruise line.

These trips are scheduled to depart from both Port Canaveral and Fort Lauderdale.

More information on Disney Cruise Line can be found here.

