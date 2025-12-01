New dog-friendly beach in Daytona Beach is open

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A new dog-friendly beach officially opened today in Daytona Beach, offering 1.7 miles of shoreline between Williams Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard for leashed dogs to enjoy.

The beach, approved by the Volusia County Council, offers six vehicle ramps, nearly 300 off-beach parking spaces, and two pedestrian walkovers, accessible for residents and visitors.

Volusia County will hold a ribbon-cutting for the new dog-friendly beach on December 3 at University Boulevard Beach Park. The public is invited to attend and bring their dogs to celebrate occasion.

This new location is the fourth dog-friendly beach in Volusia County, joining those at Ormond Beach, Lighthouse Point Park, and Smyrna Dunes Park. It expands opportunities for pet owners to enjoy the coastline responsibly while balancing recreation, safety, and environmental protection.

