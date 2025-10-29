Local

New drug detection technology unveiled to help Florida drug crisis

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Today in Seminole County, Florida, a new technology named ‘Drug Alert AI’ was introduced to help address the drug crisis by identifying threats early before they become lethal.

Project Overdose, the organization behind ‘Drug Alert AI’, introduced the technology as a tool to help communities identify dangerous drugs early.

This initiative addresses the increasing danger from new drug combinations and synthetic substances causing overdoses.

Project Overdose announced that ‘Drug Alert AI’ is designed to help communities identify drug threats early, before they turn deadly.

