New Florida bill targets trucking companies with fines for undocumented drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed a bill that would fine trucking companies for employing undocumented drivers.

The legislation also includes provisions allowing authorities to impound trucks from companies that do not comply with the regulations.

Lawmakers introduced the measure in response to a fatal collision on the Florida Turnpike last year.

A family of three was killed in the crash, which involved a driver who was in the country without legal documentation.

The proposed fine would penalize companies $50,000 for each instance of employing an undocumented driver.

The state House of Representatives has not yet advanced its own version of the legislation.

For the measure to become law, both chambers of the legislature must approve identical versions of the bill before it can be sent to the governor for a signature.

