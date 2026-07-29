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New health office opening in Ocoee on August 3

Residents will have expanded access to fourteen different types of public health programs there

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Florida Department of Health The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is scheduled to open a new environmental public health office in Ocoee on August 3.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

OCOEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is scheduled to open a new environmental public health office in Ocoee on August 3.

The new facility, located at 475 Story Road, will offer expanded access to 14 different public health programs for the growing community.

This new branch will operate weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to support resident safety.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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