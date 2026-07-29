New health office opening in Ocoee on August 3

OCOEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is scheduled to open a new environmental public health office in Ocoee on August 3.

The new facility, located at 475 Story Road, will offer expanded access to 14 different public health programs for the growing community.

This new branch will operate weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to support resident safety.

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