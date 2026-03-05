New hospital on Merritt Island reaches major milestone

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Work on a new hospital on Merritt Island has reached a major milestone.

Construction crews installed the final steel beam on the new Health First Hospital on Wednesday.

The facility is being built to replace the existing hospital located on the Cocoa Beach Causeway.

The new hospital is expected to open next spring.

The project is nearing completion and will expand medical capacity for the local community once operational.

The new medical facility will feature 120 private inpatient beds.

According to project officials, the building also includes 25 emergency room treatment rooms and six operating rooms.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group