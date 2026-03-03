New jobs coming to Bay and Gulf counties with Florida grant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — On Tuesday, state officials allocated over $13 million from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support essential infrastructure and workforce housing in the Panhandle.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says this investment aims to create more than 700 new jobs in Bay and Gulf counties.

The funding is part of a strategic initiative to provide regional airports, shipyards, and communities with vital infrastructure for economic development. A significant portion of the funding will go toward building an aircraft engine repair station and testing facility at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

This project is expected to generate up to 400 new technician jobs in Bay County.

In Gulf County, the grant will fund a self-docking float dry dock at Eastern Shipbuilding. This maritime project is expected to generate 337 additional jobs for the local shipyard workforce.

The investment also includes a road project in Port St. Joe.

