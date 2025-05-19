New limited-time drinks at Starbucks are perfectly timed for the summer season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coffee lovers, summer is here! Starting Tuesday, May 20, Starbucks will excitedly introduce a new limited-time beverage, perfectly timed for the sunny summer season ahead.

Starbucks’ new summer beverage, the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, is perfect for those warm days ahead.

Starbucks New Summer Menu Starbucks will introduce new limited-time beverages just in time for the upcoming summer season. (Starbucks/Starbucks)

This new beverage highlights warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and a touch of toasted rice, all combined with Starbucks Blonde Espresso and finished with oat milk.

With summer approaching, the beloved Summer-Berry Refreshers are back. They showcase a delightful mix of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors, shaken with ice and served over Raspberry-Flavored Pearls.

As coffee enthusiasts, we enjoy sipping in style. Be sure to explore Starbucks’ new summer drinkware collection, which allows you to sip stylishly all season long. This collection is bursting with vibrant colors and fun themes and you definitely won’t want to miss out on this season.

