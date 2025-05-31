New manatee threats could spark possible lawsuit

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — An environmental group Friday filed a formal notice that is a step toward suing the federal government over protecting manatees in the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge.

The Center for Biological Diversity alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act because of understaffing at the refuge, which the notice said serves as a winter habitat for about 20 percent of Florida’s manatees drawn by warm-water springs and vegetation.

The notice cited potential “take” of manatees — a term that can refer to such things as harassment, harm and death of animals — and further potential staffing cuts by the federal government.

The notice said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is “authorizing visitation and eco-tourism operation in an understaffed refuge that is inadequately regulated and managed — and that is subject to imminent staff cuts. To remedy current ESA (Endangered Species Act) violations and curtail other potential or actual associated violations, federal violators must either fully staff the personnel necessary to mitigate take from visitors, extend sanctuary boundaries and closure timing to reduce harassment during peak manatee season, or otherwise restrict the activities causing harassment and other forms of unlawful take.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service said on its website that the Crystal River refuge is the only national wildlife refuge created specifically to protect Florida manatees.

