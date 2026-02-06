New marker at McQueen Park honors hero who died in combat during Korean War

ORLANDO, Fla. — City officials unveiled a new historic marker in Orlando to honor Gilbert McQueen, the first African American from the city killed in combat during the Korean War.

The unveiling ceremony took place at McQueen Park on West Lake Mann Drive as part of local Black History Month celebrations.

The marker serves as a tribute to McQueen’s service and sacrifice.

According to city leaders, the memorial recognizes the significant role he played in the community’s history following his death in 1951.

The park where the marker stands has its own history tied to McQueen’s legacy.

Following his death, the city of Orlando invested in various improvements at Lake Mann.

The area was eventually renamed McQueen Park to honor his memory and his lasting impact on the local community.

