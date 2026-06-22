New orthopedic surgeon offers advanced hand and wrist care in North Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Tyler Tantillo, a fellowship-trained hand and upper extremities orthopedic surgeon, has joined Parrish Healthcare and Parrish Medical Group in the North Brevard Community. Tantillo will offer specialized care for conditions affecting the hand, wrist, elbow, and upper extremity at offices in Port St. John and Titusville.

Tantillo will provide both surgical and non-surgical treatment options to help patients restore function, relieve pain, and return to the activities they enjoy.

Dr. Tantillo earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in Middletown, N.Y., where he graduated as Valedictorian and received Summa Cum Laude honors.

Beyond traditional surgical techniques, Tantillo offers minimally invasive, wide-awake procedures for select hand conditions. By utilizing Wide Awake Local Anesthesia No Tourniquet (WALANT) techniques, many procedures can be performed without general anesthesia. This approach allows patients to recover more quickly and return to their daily activities sooner.

The two office locations will be at 5005 Port St. John Parkway, Suite 2200, in Port St. John, and 250 Harrison Street in Titusville.

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