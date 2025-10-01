New pedestrian bridge opens at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new pedestrian bridge has opened at Orlando International Airport, connecting Terminal C, the Train Station, and the Terminal Link, enhancing passenger convenience.

The bridge, which includes bidirectional moving walkways, was initially part of Terminal C’s design but was delayed due to cost-saving measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Pedestrian Bridge represents both progress and a promise,” said Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The walkways on the bridge are approximately 90 feet in length and will be extended once the entire project, including the Rental Car Lobby, is completed in 2026.

A third set of moving walkways will be installed in the existing GTF Bridge as part of the ongoing enhancements.

Terminal C, which primarily serves international airlines, is undergoing a Phase 1 gate expansion to increase capacity and streamline the travel process.

This expansion will add four new boarding piers to accommodate eight narrow-body equivalent aircraft positions.

