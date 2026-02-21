Brevard County

New program aims to improve student safety in Titusville school zones

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Starting March 9, the Titusville Police Department will initiate Phase One of its Automated School Zone Enforcement Program. This program employs automated technology to track vehicle speeds in specific school zones, aiming to enhance student safety.

Officers confirm that drivers caught exceeding the speed limit will face a $100 statutory fine. This enforcement initiative is part of the department’s “Vision Zero” efforts to make roads safer and reduce traffic-related incidents in the community.

Violations recorded by the automated system will not result in points on a driver’s license.

The department provides various methods for individuals to resolve these citations, offering motorists multiple payment options to pay the penalties.

The Titusville Police Department stated it will keep providing updates to the community as the program is rolled out. Residents can review previous department announcements for more details about specific enforcement locations.

