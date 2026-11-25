ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort will open a revamped version of its long-running theme park attraction, titled the “Universal Horror Make-Up Show featuring Blumhouse,” on Dec. 11.

The updated production traces the history and technical evolution of horror filmmaking over the past century.

Theme park officials announced Tuesday that the show is designed to demonstrate how classic horror franchises from Universal Pictures and modern releases have created frights on the big screen through practical movie magic.

The visitor experience begins in an entrance lobby completely redesigned in the style of the horror studio Blumhouse. An all-new musical score plays throughout the renovated entryway, setting the mood as guests explore an eclectic collection of film displays, movie props, and photo opportunities celebrating the history of the horror genre.

Lobby exhibits highlight films from the past century, including early Universal Monsters titles, “The Thing” and Focus Features’ “Nosferatu.” Contemporary Blumhouse films featured in the displays include “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “The Black Phone” and “M3GAN.”

The waiting space also incorporates a tribute dedicated to the resort’s annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

Inside the theater, the live presentation takes place on an upgraded, laboratory-inspired stage.

The production blends recorded behind-the-scenes video footage, live practical special effects demonstrations, comedic performances, and unexpected surprises to reveal how filmmakers pull back the curtain on iconic horror moments.

Specific demonstrations during the show illustrate how the Grabber mask was created for “The Black Phone” and examine the technical methods of notable horror makeup artists throughout cinema history. Presenters will also walk audiences through the specialized artistry and makeup effects used to create scare actors for Halloween Horror Nights.

In addition to technical breakdowns and the return of recognizable comedic gags from the original format, the production will introduce a new finale to close out the performance when the revamped attraction debuts next month.

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