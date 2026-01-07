New scholarship guarantees free college or training for Jones High graduates

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jones High School students are set to receive a transformative educational opportunity thanks to a new scholarship initiative funded by Lift Orlando, announced during a special school assembly.

The Lift Scholars program, in partnership with Valencia College, aims to eliminate financial barriers to higher education for future graduates, ensuring that cost never stands in the way of their dreams.

Starting with the class of 2025-2026 and continuing through 2028-2029, every Jones High graduate will be eligible for the scholarship, which guarantees no out-of-pocket costs for tuition and fees.

Students can use the scholarship to pursue an associate degree or enroll in short-term, hands-on technical training programs in fields such as advanced manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and transportation logistics.

To qualify, students must apply to Valencia College and register for at least one course or an Accelerated Skills Training program by the spring term following their high school graduation. They also must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

