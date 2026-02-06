New school lunch options put to the test by Orange County students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Orange County are getting ready to become food critics for a day.

Approximately 150 Orange County students are participating in the school district’s annual food show to test new lunch options.

The event allows students to help determine which items will be added to future menus.

Photos: Orange County students to decide school lunch options

The initiative is designed to keep school meals fresh, fun and free for students.

To ensure the new selections meet student preferences, any dish tested must receive at least an 80% approval rating before it is officially included on school lunch menus.

Students are sampling a variety of diverse dishes during the show to provide feedback on potential additions.

These potential lunch options include birria tacos, bao buns and plantain empanadas.

