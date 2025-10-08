New Seminole State College program aims to help fill lineman jobs

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole State College has launched a new lineman training program in partnership with Duke Energy and OUC, aiming to prepare students for apprenticeships in a field projected to grow significantly over the next decade.

The program, developed at the request of local utility companies, spans eight weeks and is designed to address the shortage of linemen as experienced workers retire.

Federal data projects a 7% increase in lineman jobs over the next decade, classifying it as a career growing much faster than average.

“The old timers are leaving and that doesn’t give us a lot of time to train the young guys because it takes 4-5 years to get them good and solid,” said Jay Wright, an instructor at the lineman boot camp.

Amy Kirkland, associate vice president of resources and economic development, stated, “This is a brand new program that we’ve developed with the utility companies here in Central Florida at their request.”

Instructor Jay Wright, who has decades of experience as a lineman, emphasizes the lucrative nature of the career, noting that some linemen can earn six figures without a degree.

Wright shared stories of colleagues who have earned substantial incomes working in different states.

Student Rashawn Bouey expressed his interest in the program, citing his love for technology, troubleshooting, and hands-on outdoor work as motivating factors.

Matt Kraus, another student, is optimistic about his future, hoping to secure a job by December and planning to work on the road after completing the program.

Seminole State College hopes to expand the lineman training program in the future, creating a pipeline for new workers in a high-demand field.

