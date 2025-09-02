New Smyrna Beach playground reopens following hurricane damage

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The 27th Avenue Park Playground in New Smyrna Beach has reopened after being damaged by a hurricane last year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to celebrate the reopening of the playground, which is located at 3701 S Atlantic Ave.

The playground originally opened in 2019 and has been a popular spot for local families.

City officials say the upgrades include colorful new shade sails.

