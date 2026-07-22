New Smyrna Beach reminds residents of campaign sign rules

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach is reminding residents and political campaigns where temporary signs may be displayed.

The city’s rules apply to political signs as well as signs advertising garage sales, open houses and other events.

Temporary signs must be placed on private property with the owner’s permission. They are not permitted on public property or in public rights of way.

Prohibited locations include medians, areas between roads and sidewalks, utility poles, traffic signs and areas around mailboxes. Campaign signs are also prohibited in state and county road rights of way under Florida law.

Political campaign signs do not require a city permit if they follow local regulations. They may be displayed on a property for up to 100 days during any 12-month period.

Temporary signs may not include streamers, pennants, ribbons, spinners or other devices designed to move in the wind.

Code Compliance officers may remove signs that violate city rules.

Removed signs can be retrieved at any time from a fenced compartment outside the former Minerva Civic Center at 429 N. Myrtle Ave.

Residents with questions can contact New Smyrna Beach Code Compliance at 386-410-2870.

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