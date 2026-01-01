New Year’s Day forecast: Cold snap continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will remain chilly Thursday with a rebound to warmer temperatures ahead.

Parts of Central Florida saw lows in the 30s and low 40s early Thursday morning.

Our area will be sunny and dry on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Scattered showers expected this weekend

However, the dry spell is expected to break by Saturday, bringing the possibility of late-day showers over the weekend.

Highs are forecast to be back in the upper 70s by Monday.

Morning Forecast: Thursday, January 1, 2026

