New Year’s Eve events across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple free, family-friendly New Year’s Eve events will take place across Central Florida on December 31, featuring diverse celebrations suitable for all ages.

Every celebration is a great chance for families to gather and enjoy entertainment, with lively music, fireworks, and activities for children, ensuring a memorable experience.

Old Town Kissimmee is hosting a free event starting at 6 p.m. with live music and a drone show at midnight. This celebration is designed for all ages and aims to create a festive atmosphere for families.

In Downtown Apopka, the NYE on 5th Street celebration begins at 5 p.m. and features a DJ, a live band, a fire performance and culminates with a traditional New York City-style ball drop.

Avalon Park will kick off its family-friendly celebration at 7 p.m., which includes live music and a fireworks display at midnight, taking place at 3801 Avalon Park Boulevard, Orlando.

The Promenade at Sunset Walk is set to host the “Rockin” New Year 2026′ street party starting at 7 p.m. This event offers a concert, DJ and a spectacular fireworks show at midnight. It’s designed for all ages and aims to bring the community together for a joyful night.

In St. Cloud, the Harmony New Year’s Eve Block Party begins at 8 p.m. and includes food, games and an early ball drop for children, ensuring that families can enjoy the festive atmosphere without staying up late.

