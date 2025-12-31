New Year’s Eve forecast: Temps to drop into 30s, 40s as Central Florida rings in new year

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong cold snap will continue Wednesday as people around Central Florida prepare to celebrate the New Year’s holiday.

Brace for a chilly start Wednesday morning, followed by a cool yet sunny afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Lows Wednesday evening

As New Year’s Eve celebrations approach, expect the winter air to persist, bringing cold temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday.

However, a promising warm-up is on the horizon, with highs returning to the 60s and eventually the 70s by the weekend.

Morning Forecast: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

