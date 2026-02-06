Newly appointed coach at Mount Dora High arrested on serious charges

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The new football coach at Mount Dora High School was arrested Thursday in Seminole County on child-related charges.

Colby Michael Erskin was taken into custody on active warrants out of Broward County for solicitation of a child and transmission of material harmful to minors.

The arrest report lists Erskin’s employer as Mount Dora High School.

He was recently appointed as the head coach of the school’s football program.

Erskin is currently held at the Seminole County Jail under a no-bond status.

A spokesperson for Lake County Public Schools released the following statement to Channel 9:

“Mr. Erskin is no longer employed with Lake County Schools. He was dismissed yesterday, while still in his probationary period with the district, after we learned of his arrest.”

©2026 Cox Media Group