‘No free pass:’ Florida to investigate school boards for wasteful use of tax dollars

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced that the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight (F-A-F-O) will investigate school boards to identify wasteful spending of tax dollars.

The initiative aims to hold school boards accountable for what Ingoglia described as “excessive and wasteful spending.”

The decision comes amid ongoing scrutiny of budgetary practices within Florida’s educational institutions.

Ingoglia emphasized the need for accountability in his statement, saying, “School boards should not be given a “free pass” for their excessive and wasteful spending of your tax dollars.”

In his announcement, he posed a rhetorical question to underline the seriousness of the oversight: “Which school board should we F-A-F-O first?”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group