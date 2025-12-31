Non-profit opens temporary warming shelter to serve East Orange County’s vulnerable

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As a cold front moves through Central Florida, wind chill temperatures are expected to nosedive to the 20s and 30s Tuesday night, and temporary warming shelter locations are opening in several counties.

In Orange County, two warming centers are opening at the Barnett Park Recreation Center Gym and the Goldenrod Recreation Center to help residents escape the cold.

But some advocates have long maintained there’s a dire need for those shelter locations in what they’ve called an “epicenter” for the vulnerable in far East Orange County.

Now, non-profit, United Global Outreach, is opening a temporary shelter in Bithlo at the former Amazing Grace Church facility on East Colonial Drive.

The group is hoping to “fill a void” and help residents stay warm amid what they call accessibility challenges for residents who can’t reach Orange County’s other shelter locations.

CEO of United Global Outreach, Tim McKinney, said he saw the need for additional shelter options after a cold snap in January, left people in Bithlo with few accessible options.

He told Channel 9 back then, the closest weather refuge was at least two Lynx buses and several miles away.

Amid the latest cold snap, McKinney decided to open the newly leased church space to serve as an emergency shelter accommodating between 30 to 50 people on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

He said the non-profit leased the facility a few months ago and hasn’t started renovations on the property, but explained the urgency behind opening the shelter.

“I think we had no other choice, candidly, because we can’t have people sleeping outside,” said McKinney.

According to McKinney, warming centers are needed not only for the homeless, but also for many others in East Orange County, including families living in manufactured homes, campers, cars, or trailers.

Gina Oloruntovi, a shelter guest who has faced housing challenges, reflected on her previous living situation inside her truck. “We’d cover up with our blankets in the truck and turn the truck on when it got too cold,” she said.

She said she was thankful to have a warm place to stay Tuesday night, after a car crash forced her family to move into a tent.

“If you’re homeless, you are invisible, but here in Florida, we find people that are really great people that want to help,” she stated.

United Global Outreach said they plan to continue utilizing their newly leased space as a temporary warming shelter only open on Central Florida’s coldest nights.

But Mckinney said he would soon announce long term plans for the new 2-acre property.

Meanwhile, to assist residents in Bithlo, an Orange County spokesperson said they added a direct Lynx bus service, which will run at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

That free bus service will depart from Transformation Village and head to the Goldenrod Recreation Center.wind chill

