Obama campaigns for Gillum, Nelson at Miami rally

MIAMI, Fla. - President Barack Obama is rallying for Democratic candidates in Florida on the pivotal last leg of the campaign trail.
He is speaking at an event in Miami on Friday to rally voters for gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, Sen. Bill Nelson and others.
It’s one of several upcoming Florida rallies scheduled for the next few days.
Reporter Christopher Heath is in Miami and will have updates from the rally, starting on Eyewitness News at 4.
