Ocala house fire injures 2, kills family dog

OCALA, Fla. — Two people are recovering from injuries sustained during a house fire in Ocala early Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at a residence on Southwest Fourth Street.

When emergency crews arrived at the home, they reported flames coming out of the living room window.

Both residents were transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The family dog died in the fire.

Officials have not released information regarding the current condition of the two residents or the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

