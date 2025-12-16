Ocala police give update on crash that claimed the life of high school senior

OCALA, Fla. — Investigators will not file any charges in relation to a crash that killed a high school student earlier this year, the Ocala Police Department said.

The crash happened Oct. 27 on Northwest Old Blitchton Road near NW 7th Street.

18-year-old Shannon Rushing, a Forest High School senior, was struck by an SUV while on the way to her bus stop.

Investigators said Rushing was walking in the middle of the road and wearing headphones when the driver of a Nissan Rogue collided with her around 6:20 a.m.

Police said the driver was not speeding and committed no criminal violations.

OPD also noted that weather conditions were “cloudy and dark” when the deadly crash happened.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Shannon Rushing," OPD said of the tragedy.

