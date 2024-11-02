Ocala unveils colorful new paint job for its water tank

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala will soon have a colorful new paint job on its water tank.

The design was revealed at the city’s annual arts festival.

As part of the unveiling, residents also took part in a community “Brush Bash.”

It was an opportunity to leave their own mark by splattering paint on that water tank.

The new mural design will be painted in the coming weeks.

