Ocoee operation targets smoke shop products aimed at minors

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department joined several state agencies for a joint operation on Wednesday to inspect smoke shops for illegal nicotine products appealing to minors.

The operation involved compliance checks at nine smoke shops throughout Ocoee, aiming to identify products listed on the Nicotine Dispensing Device Directory, which are illegal to sell in Florida due to their appeal to minors.

Three store clerks were cited for alleged sales of “hemp” products, vape/nicotine products and a tobacco product to people under 21.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also inspected each smoke shop and removed hundreds of items for violations of Florida law.

“Our City of Ocoee community values safety, integrity, and the well-being of our residents, especially our kids,” said Ocoee Police Chief Vincent Ogburn. “Illegal vape products have no place here. These operations help protect our community from unregulated products that can pose serious risks to public health and safety.”

Police say many of the illegal vape products found in Florida are imported and have not been evaluated for safety by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are often marketed toward minors by using bright colors and candy-like flavors

The Florida Attorney General’s Office, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services were all part of the operation.

