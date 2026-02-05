Officers take suspect into custody in relation to a Lessburg fatal shooting from December

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force have one out of their two persons of interest in custody in relation to the December 2025 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Juan Gomez Jr. at Berry Park.

Gomez was found shot inside his vehicle at the park and was pronounced dead on the scene.

LPD took 17-year-old James Fenderson into custody earlier Thursday and is conducting interviews with him.

LPD is also encouraging the second person of interest, 17-year-old D’Yuntre Wright, to turn himself in.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group