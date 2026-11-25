KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A holiday toy drive, decorated golf cart parade and visits with Santa are coming to Old Town Entertainment District in December.

The Kissimmee shopping and entertainment destination announced events spanning two weekends, including its annual Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive benefiting families served by the Osceola Council on Aging.

Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive

Visitors can bring toy donations and meet Santa and his Christmas helpers before the evening car cruises:

Friday, Dec. 4: 3–8 p.m.

3–8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5: 1–8 p.m.

Organizers said Old Town Car Cruisers also use coins collected from the district’s fountain to purchase toys for donation.

Holiday golf cart parade

Residents of nearby Sherwood Forest RV Resort will bring golf carts decorated with holiday lights to Old Town on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The carts will begin arriving at 6:30 p.m. and parade down Main Street before the Classic Car Cruise begins at 8:30 p.m.

Additional Santa visits

Santa will return for meet-and-greets at Old Town’s Front Plaza:

Friday, Dec. 11: 1–5 p.m.

1–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12: 3–7 p.m.

Old Town is located along U.S. 192 in Kissimmee. Visit Old Town’s website for more information and its full events calendar.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group