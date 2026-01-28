One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash on northbound Florida Turnpike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a single vehicle happened on the northbound Florida Turnpike, just north of the Palm Beach County line. One person has been airlifted to the hospital with injuries.

Motorists should consider alternative routes or anticipate major delays when traveling in that direction on the highway due to the crash location.

Traffic is rerouted around the site to prioritize safety and speed up recovery.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of the crash, working to manage the situation.

Traffic delays are expected in the area for at least an hour as recoveries and investigations continue.

©2026 Cox Media Group