Only on 9: Surveillance video captures rapid law enforcement response to Kissimmee triple homicide 

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Only Channel 9 has obtained surveillance video showing the moments before and after a triple homicide in Kissimmee.

The suspect, 29-year-old Ahmad Bojeh was arrested Saturday at his home on Indian Point Circle in Kissimmee after investigators say he shot and killed three tourists staying next door for the Mecum Auto auction.

The video obtained by Channel 9 shows a young man matching Bojeh’s description pacing outside of his home, just six minutes before investigators say the shooting took place.

The video shows the aftermath of the shooting. Deputies can be seen arriving on the scene and later rushing toward Bojeh’s house.

Ahmad Bojeh is now facing three counts of first-degree murder and a resisting arrest charge.

New Court documents obtained by Channel 9 detail how deputies quickly detained Bojeh in the aftermath of the shooting.

Court documents say multiple neighbors called 911 around 12:14 pm. Several neighbors told Channel 9 they witnessed the shooting and couldn’t stop thinking of the victims.

According to court records, at least one witness tipped law enforcement off that Bojeh ran inside his home immediately after he allegedly opened fire.

“Had we not been there, other people were out and about, they could have been victims as well,” said Osceola County Sheriff Christoper Blackmon.

Within the hour, investigators said Bojeh was detained and taken to the hospital where a judge signed a warrant to collect DNA evidence and blood samples.

But investigators said Bojeh “loudly refused compliance”, “physically tensed and resisted,” and “yelled profanities at law enforcement.”

The documents state Bojeh, was “loudly chanting that he was refusing to submit to the blood draw and that law enforcement was violating his rights.”

Channel 9 spoke with Legal Analyst Bill Sheaffer about how Bojeh’s case will move forward.

He anticipates a large focus in the case will revolve around the suspect’s mental health.

While Bojeh’s mental health diagnosis has not been disclosed, Channel 9 previously reported he was found not guilty of attempted murder in 2022 by reason of insanity.

At the time, investigators charged Bojeh for shooting a man and into parked cars at a Wawa.

In the aftermath of that shooting, Bojeh was released on a conditional release order where he was being seen annually by a competency court judge.

The court determined he did not meet the criteria for involuntary commitment at the time.

According to state Statutes, “A defendant who is acquitted of criminal charges because of a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity may be involuntarily committed pursuant to such finding if the defendant has a mental illness and, because of the illness, is manifestly dangerous to himself or herself or others.”

Court records show, after Bojeh was found not guilty in 2022, he was living at home attending psychiatric appointments and taking prescribed medication.

Since sept 2006 investigators said they’ve had 41 calls for service to Bojeh’s home on Indian Point Circle, with 16 of the calls involving Ahmad Bojeh directly.

Investigators say most of those calls happened when Ahmad Bojeh was a minor, with his father stating Ahmad would not go to school and was being aggressive with his family.

Ahmad Bojeh’s attorney told Channel 9 Monday she was exploring Bojeh’s mental state immediately prior to the triple homicide and planned to meet with him at the Osceola County Jail this week.

Sheaffer said it is likely Bojeh’s attorneys will again raise an insanity defense.

“The defense will probably raise again as an affirmative defense insanity. It will then be the prosecution’s burden to overcome that,” said Sheaffer, “you’ll see psychiatrists appointed and it’ll be a battle of the experts.”

©2026 Cox Media Group