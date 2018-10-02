  • OPD: No body-cam video from 3 officers who fatally shot unarmed man at ORMC

    By: Jason Kelly , Shannon Butler

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate Monday's deadly police shooting at Orlando Regional Medical Center's emergency room.

    But investigators don't have body-worn camera footage from the three officers who fired at Brian Baker, killing him.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Officers shoot, kill unarmed man at ORMC claiming to have gun, police say

    Reporter Shannon Butler explains why there is no body-camera video of the shooting from those officers on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6.

    Click here to watch her live report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories