Orange Center Elementary awaits vote results on charter conversion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Parents, teachers, and community members are waiting to see if Orange Center Elementary will become Florida’s first public-private charter school.

The decision rests in the hands of families. Over the past week, parents at the west Orlando school cast secret ballots on a proposal to convert the traditional public school into a charter operated through a partnership between Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) and Lift Orlando, a local nonprofit focused on neighborhood revitalization.

For the change to happen, two conditions must be met:

- At least 50% of eligible households must have voted

- A majority of those votes must be “yes”

Ballots were due last Tuesday. The public vote count begins tonight at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria and results could come quickly.

If approved, the school would transform into a STEM- and arts-focused K–8 academy starting in July 2026. Officials say the goal isn’t just to improve one school but to strengthen the entire surrounding community.

“This is about lifting up public education by doing something innovative,” said Mark Shamley, Vice President of Community Impact for Lift Orlando. “It’s not just about the classroom. It’s about what happens outside it, too.”

Lift Orlando has already been active at Orange Center for years, hosting events, supporting families, and partnering with nearby schools. Parent Natalie Updyke called the group “incredible” and said she’s “passionately optimistic” about the plan.

Still, some families remain cautious and unsure what the change means or whether their children will still be guaranteed a spot. Under the proposal, students who live in the neighborhood or currently attend the school would get priority enrollment.

If successful, district leaders hope this model could become a blueprint for other schools in Orange County and beyond.

WFTV will bring you the results as soon as they’re announced tonight.

