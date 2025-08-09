Orange County ambulance collides with pedestrian in Kissimmee

, Fla. — A collision involving an ambulance and a pedestrian occurred at the intersection of John Young Parkway and Oak Street in Kissimmee, Florida, at 11:05 AM today.

The incident involved a medical transport vehicle from Orange County Fire Rescue Department that was heading to Orlando Regional Hospital as part of a different incident.

The Kissimmee Fire Department took the pedestrian involved in the incident to a nearby hospital for medical care.

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department is examining the incident and will cooperate with law enforcement, which is leading the investigation into the motor vehicle incident.

