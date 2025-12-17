Orange County breaks ground on major convention center expansion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction on the expansion of the Orange County Convention Center is set to begin soon, with leaders breaking ground on the Grand Concourse expansion this morning. The project aims to enhance the facility with a new entryway and additional meeting and ballroom space.

The Grand Concourse expansion is expected to significantly boost the center’s capacity for hosting events and conferences. Mayor Jerry Demmings emphasized the importance of this project during the groundbreaking ceremony.

“We believe that this will translate into ensuring that the convention center produces a return on that investment of over five billion dollars”, says Demmings.

The expansion will not only add more meeting and ballroom space but also create a new entryway to improve overall accessibility.

Construction is slated to commence early next year and is expected to run through 2029.

